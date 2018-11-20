The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has been announced as the fifth nominee for this year’s Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

The tribe was nominated by Lompoc resident Barry Marks because of the support it provides to various organizations in local communities.

“The Band’s largess has readily extended to the Lompoc Valley in support of the youth activities, scholarships and programs for the aged and needy, among others, as well as many employment opportunities,” Marks said in his nomination letter.

The tribe formally introduced its Chumash Foundation in 2005. There is a centralized application system located on the tribe’s website that allows 501c3 registered nonprofits to submit requests for grants, event sponsorship funding or in-kind donations.

Over the years, the Chumash tribe has donated millions of dollars to Lompoc-based organizations and other county agencies that serve Lompoc residents. Some of those organizations include the Lompoc Family YMCA, North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, Valley Haven, Return to Freedom and Lompoc Pops Orchestra. Each summer, the tribe also supports the Lompoc community fireworks show.

There is a long list of additional Lompoc organizations that have received grants from the tribe that are too numerous to list, according to the Peace Prize committee. Those include schools, athletic organizations, festivals, music and arts programs, public safety organizations, mental health and medical programs, service clubs, veterans groups, pet rescues and other foundations.

The tribe recently pledged $450,000 for the Lompoc Community Track & Field project at Huyck Stadium.

“For all their contributions to the community of Lompoc, which promote peace and a better quality of life in Lompoc, we thank and honor the Chumash for their dedication to those in need,” a Peace Prize committee spokesperson said in a statement.

Maxine Littlejohn, a representative of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, has lived with her husband, Charles, in Lompoc for more than 20 years.

“We honor our ancestors by continuing with their spirit of generosity, ‘amuyich,’” Littlejohn said. “As a tribal member and secretary-treasurer of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash, I am proud to speak of our philosophy of giving. We believe in giving back to our community who (many years ago) donated food, clothing and gifts to the Chumash reservation when they had nothing.”

The 2018 Peace Prize will be awarded during a ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road. The public is invited to attend.

Nominations for this year’s prize are no longer being accepted.