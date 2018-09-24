The Cabrillo High School Aquarium will hold a "Welcome Back" open house, its first of the 2018-19 school year, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the on-campus facility.
At the free event, the aquarium’s ongoing projects and exhibits will be on display. The tiny moon jelly ephyra, part of the largest exhibition of jellies between Long Beach and Monterey, will be on display in the lab room, and shark pups, some only weeks old, will also be making their public debut at the event.
The aquarium’s Interactive Tide Pool Project will also be highlighted, and aquarium students and staff will be sharing information about the planned renovation.
For more information, contact Aquarium Director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org or 742-2888.