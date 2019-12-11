The Friends of the Lompoc Library System has brought back its Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees fundraiser, which benefits the Lompoc Library System.
Patrons at both the Lompoc and Vandenberg Village libraries are invited to view the trees, which will remain on display through Saturday, Dec. 14, atop shelves at both locations, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the trees of their choice for $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
The trees, which are about 3 feet tall, were decorated by library patrons. The drawing for the raffles will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Winners need not be present.
The Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System is a volunteer nonprofit organization that supports the Lompoc-area libraries. All proceeds from the Christmas tree raffles will go toward library programs and services, according to the organization.
