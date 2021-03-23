In the loss to Lompoc, Santa Ynez linebacker Christian Shaw led the Pirate defense. He had 11 total tackles, 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss and a sack.k
Christian Shaw, Santa Ynez, SR, MLB: 11 total tackles (3 solo) 1 sack, 1 1/2 TFLs.
In the loss to Lompoc, Santa Ynez linebacker Christian Shaw led the Pirate defense. He had 11 total tackles, 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss and a sack.k
Christian Shaw, Santa Ynez, SR, MLB: 11 total tackles (3 solo) 1 sack, 1 1/2 TFLs.
Sports Editor
Alumni Fresno State
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.