Miller, a senior at St. Joseph, played in his second game of the season last week against Paso Robles, and made an impact, mostly playing on defense. The safety has helped captain the defense and makes big special teams plays.
He also got into the act on offense, hauling in a huge 20-yard touchdown on fourth down to give the Knights a 21-20 lead in a game they eventually lost 26-21. Miller also had a 50-yard kick return on the Knights' final possession, setting them up to go in for the go-ahead touchdown, though the drive eventually ended with an end zone interception.
Chris Miller, St. Joseph WR/DB: 20-yard TD catch, 50-yard kick return; 8 tackles, 2 TFL.