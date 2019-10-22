The Channel League Finals wrapped up the girls golf season for the league on Tuesday.
After the two-day, 36-hole tournament, Santa Barbara's Melia Haller, who shot a 74 on Monday and a 79 on Tuesday for a 36-hole total of 153, was crowned the league's individual champion. Teammate Lizzie Goss finished second with a score of 156.
Santa Barbara will be the league's representative for the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
The Finals were held at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course near Lake Cachuma. A total of 36 golfers from the six-team league started play on Monday and the final round on Tuesday featured the top 16 scorers.
Playing the par-71 course at Rancho San Marcos, Santa Barbara's Haller built up a five-stroke lead on Monday with a score of 74. Goss was in second place with a 79.
Alex Manion of San Marcos finished third overall with a score of 162 after she shot 82 on Monday.
On Tuesday, there was a playoff which Santa Ynez' Morgan Blunt won to finish in fourth place. Blunt beat Santa Barbara's Allie Womack after she birdied the first playoff hole to clinch the final CIF individual qualifying spot for the Channel League.
Sofia Tasca, of San Marcos, took the final First Team All-League spot.
Aoife Braverman (Santa Barbara), Marina Vengel (Santa Ynez), Kelsey Bruner (Cabrillo), Bridget Callaghan (Santa Ynez), Ryan Melville (Santa Ynez) and Ellie Mendibles (Cabrillo) round out the Second Team All-League members.
Manion of San Marcos (74), Tasca of San Marcos (89) and Allie Womack of Santa Barbara (93) rounded out the top five after Monday's qualifying round.
Blunt of Santa Ynez, with a 95, was the top North County golfer after the first day. She then shot a score of 92 to finish in fourth. Blunt was one of the few golfers to better their scores from Monday to Tuesday.
Cabrillo had six golfers play the opening day of the tournament.
Jessie Mendibles had the best opening round with a score of 97, good enough for seventh place heading into Tuesday's final round, but she was disqualified and finished with a 'DQ.'
Bruner was the top Cabrillo finisher with a score of 208, taking ninth place. Bruner shot a 100 on Monday and a 108 on Tuesday.
Ellie Mendibles shot a first-day score of 100, putting her in ninth heading into the final round of play. She then shot a 118 to finish 12th.
Cabrillo's Alyssa Hess shot a 107, placing 15th after 18 holes. Hess then shot 116 on Tuesday to finish in 13th place. Katie Heath and Thea Reagan both shot 129 to place 25th on the first day.
Lompoc's Ava Davis was the top scorer for Lompoc with a score of 120 on Monday. She placed 22nd. Pattie Matzie shot 128 for the Braves and placed 24th. Mikayla Nunez shot 134 (29th place), Mariah Villalobos scored a 138 (31st place) and Avery Montgomery shot 148 (33rd place) to round out the scorers for Lompoc.
Vengel shot 101 on both days to finish eighth for the Pirates. Melville scored a 103 and a 110 to finish in 11th place and Caelyn Linane scored 106-120 to finish 15th with a 226.
No Lompoc golfers made the final round.
LaPurisima Volleyball Club tryouts
The La Purisima Volleyball Club will tryouts for fifth-eighth grade teams on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, from 2:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m. both days, at the Anderson Recreation Center gym. Tryouts for ninth-11th grade teams are set for 4 p.m.-5:15 p.m. both days, at the Anderson Recreation Center gym.
Players should come dressed in volleyball gear both days. Parents must attend tryouts and sign a participation/liability waiver in order for their daughters to participate. The tryouts are free.
Contact Aaron Batula at 805-286-8775 for more information.
Lompoc youth basketball coach
Lompoc Recreation is in need of one coach in its third-and-fourth grade boys division, and two coaches for its fifth-and-sixth grade boys division.
Call the Lompoc Recreation office at 805-875-8100 if you are interested in coaching.