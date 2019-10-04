Before Friday night's game at Santa Ynez High, Lompoc football teams under Andrew Jones had never lost to the Pirates.

The Braves have now won 10 in a row versus their traditional league rival.

This time, Lompoc rolled to a 45-7 romp to open Channel League play at 1-0 and improve to 4-2 overall.

And the Braves turned to a familiar blueprint to get the win: The ground game.

Sheldon Canley Jr. and Oscar Tenorio both scored twice. Both backs also broke lengthy runs: Tenorio from 39 yards out and Canley from 44 and 60 yards.

Head coach Andrew Jones liked watching the ground game return to form.

"We were pretty balanced," Jones said. "I thought we ran hard and the offensive line played better."

The line thrived with Arizona State offensive line coach Dave Christensen watching from the sidelines. Sun Devils 2020 commit Jacob Nunez helped clear the running lanes for the LHS backs.

Lompoc scored five of its six touchdowns through the run game. Leondre Coleman, Lompoc's top running option the last two seasons, also powered in one score from 10 yards out.

Santa Ynez (2-4 overall and 0-1 in Channel League) forced an early field goal during the first possession by pressuring freshman quarterback Cavin Ross and using gang tackling. But in Lompoc's second possession, Ross showed his strong right arm.

He located Wyoming tight end commit Ryan Morgan streaking down field in single coverage. Ross lobbed it to Morgan who smoothly caught the ball over the defender. He went on to accelerate past two defenders for the 73-yard score, putting Lompoc up 10-0.

Anthony Gills of the Pirates had a strong evening, scoring the Pirates' lone touchdown (from 4 yards out) and snatched a late interception. Cam Prendergast was active on the receiving end for the Pirates.

But the Pirates dealt with run defense woes and not completing drives.

Lompoc's last loss to Santa Ynez was 10 years ago, before Jones was promoted to head varsity coach.

It's also around this time of year when Lompoc begins its winning roll to a league title. Jones is hopeful that lineage continues.

"Historically we kind of hit that stride when we get to league -- and hopefully we continue that," Jones said. "If Oscar, Leo(ndre) and Sheldon continue to run like that, then we'll be tough to beat."

Santa Ynez faces Santa Barbara next week in a game to be played at Dos Pueblos. Lompoc hosts Dos Pueblos at Huyck Stadium.

