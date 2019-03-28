On April 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a special Sunday Brunch benefiting the Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizen Foundation will be held at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum's Carriage House Museum.
The morning will include a champagne brunch, a classical guitarist and performances by Zermeño Dance Academy, featuring the 2018 Junior Spirit of Fiesta.
Museum exhibits will be open for viewing. Local merchants will be doing a Fiesta Market with items for purchase.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children under 12 years. All proceeds go to benefit the Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizen Foundation.
To purchase tickets, please call 805-325-9280 or email info@buelltonseniorcenter.org.