2018 Junior Spirit of Fiesta

2018 Junior Spirit of Fiesta to perform with the Zermeño Dance Academy on April 7 at the Santa Ynez Valley Carriage House Museum.

 Photo by Fritz Olenberger

On April 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a special Sunday Brunch benefiting the Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizen Foundation will be held at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum's Carriage House Museum.

The morning will include a champagne brunch, a classical guitarist and performances by Zermeño Dance Academy, featuring the 2018 Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

Museum exhibits will be open for viewing. Local merchants will be doing a Fiesta Market with items for purchase.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children under 12 years. All proceeds go to benefit the Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizen Foundation.

To purchase tickets, please call 805-325-9280 or email info@buelltonseniorcenter.org

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0