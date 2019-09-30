The 2018 Central Coast Airfest was recently awarded the first place Pinnacle Platinum Award for best Small Civilian Air Show category in 2018 by the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS).
The award was presented at the annual ICAS convention in Las Vegas on Dec. 5 to Chris Kunkle, Airfest Committee chairman, Christ Hastert, Santa Maria Airport General Manager, and Henry Behel, producer and director of the Airfest’s video, The Inventor’s Dream, that was part of the award nomination package.
“We were absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as the top civilian airshow by ICAS, particularly since this was our first airshow” said Kunkle. “We could not have done this without the tremendous support of the airport district, volunteers, and our great sponsors."
ICAS, founded in 1967, is a trade association of industry professionals who protect and promote airshows in North America. It provides information to air show sponsors and pilots; promotes safety at all aviation events, and works with government agencies to develop air show safety standards. The ICAS Pinnacle Awards program seeks to showcase professionalism, innovation in problem solving, and overall excellence in all air show operations and management.
The Platinum and Gold Pinnacle Award recipients are selected for each of the following categories: Small Civilian Air Shows (less than 15,000 spectators), Mid-Size Civilian Air Shows (more than 15,000, less than 35,000 spectators), Large Civilian Air Shows (more than 35,000 spectators), Military Air Shows/Open Houses, Civilian Performers, Military Performers and Support Service Providers.
All entries are judged by a panel of air show industry subject matter experts. They base their assessment on areas such as improving the long-term sustainability of the air show, and generate increased interest in aviation or careers in science, technology, engineering and math. They also look at how successfully the airshow is run and achieves its stated purposes.