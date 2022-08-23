Did anyone have a better 2022 debut than Gildred? Yes. Ross was dynamite against Agoura, powering the Braves to a 53-12 beatdown on the Chargers' home turf. Expectations about Lompoc have been lukewarm this preseason, but Lompoc made a statement with its thrashing of Agoura as Ross led the way. The four-year starter was dropping dimes all over the field, hitting on swing passes, screens and deep balls way down field.
Ross completed 14 of 17 passes for 389 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored two rushing touchdowns, accounting for seven of the Braves' eight touchdowns.