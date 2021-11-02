Meanwhile in Santa Ynez's 42-6 win over San Marcos, Cash McClurg had 121 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown to earn a nomination.
Cash McClurg, Santa Ynez RB: 14 carries, 121 yards, TD in 42-6 win over San Marcos.
Meanwhile in Santa Ynez's 42-6 win over San Marcos, Cash McClurg had 121 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown to earn a nomination.
Cash McClurg, Santa Ynez RB: 14 carries, 121 yards, TD in 42-6 win over San Marcos.
Sports Editor
Alumni Fresno State
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.