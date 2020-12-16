Carlton Brown III, Mission Prep to Nevada

High School: Mission Prep

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200

Class: 2021

Offers (10):

Nevada (SIGNED)

Oregon State

Fresno State

Utah State

UNLV

San Diego State

Liberty

Cal Poly

Utah

UC Davis

Brown fits a similar profile to Berkeley, an athlete with good size who thrives on the basketball court. He's all of 6-foot-6 and seems to have a bright future at Nevada, which has shown an ability to produce tight ends with current TE Cole Turner having 44 catches for 550 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.

Brown picked the Wolf Pack over a bevy of programs, including two Pac-12 offers. The tight end held offers from Oregon State, Utah, Fresno State, Liberty, UC Davis, Cal Poly, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah State.

