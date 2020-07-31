Card information stealing devices found at 3 San Luis Obispo County gas stations

Devices used to steal credit card information were found recently at three gasoline stations in San Luis Obispo County, and officials are warning motorists to take precautions with gas purchases and beware of pumps that appear to be tampered with.
Sixteen of the devices, called “skimmers,” were found at the three gas stations, which were not identified by the San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures.
David Aguayo, deputy agricultural commissioner and sealer, said officials don’t know how widespread the problem is, but weights and measures inspectors are stepping up routine surveillance of gas pump card readers countywide.
Read the full story here.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!