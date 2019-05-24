A vehicle crashed through a brick wall and into an occupied Lompoc home early Friday morning, causing a water and gas leak, as well as structural damage to the residence.
No injuries were reported from the collision, which occurred around 1:28 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Laurel Avenue. Lompoc Fire crews responded to the incident, in which a two-door sedan had gone through the wall and into the occupied home. Lompoc Fire reported that the driver of the car, who was not named, was able to exit the vehicle and was not injured, and the residents of the home were also found to be safe and unharmed.
Lompoc Fire did not provide a suspected cause for the crash.
The utilities to the home were eventually secured and a building official was called to assess the structural damage. No estimate was provided on the cost of the damage.
Fire crews remained on scene for about four hours mitigating hazards and securing the home, Lompoc Fire reported.