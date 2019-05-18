CAPA Blue

Blue is a 1-year-old male, gray Patterdale terrier mix available for adoption at Animal Services of Lompoc.

Blue’s adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea-treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam.

His microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services — Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central Avenue. The adoption center is open to the public Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please call (805) 737-7755 and the friendly staff will be happy to assist you.

