CAPA Pet of the Week -- Tween

Tween is a 1-year-old brown and white female Dutch rabbit available for adoption at Animal Services -- Lompoc.
Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit our website at www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.
CAPA is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.
To learn more about CAPA, and our partnership with the Animal Services -- Lompoc, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. The adoption center is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 805-737-7755.