CAPA Pet of the Week -- Patches

Patches is a 2½-year-old male black and white domestic short-haired cat available for adoption at Animal Services -- Lompoc.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam.

Patches’ microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter.

To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with the Animal Services -- Lompoc, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 805-737-7755.