Ozzy is a 1½-year-old male, black domestic short-haired cat available for adoption at Animal Services -- Lompoc.

CAPA Pet of the Week -- Ozzy

Ozzy 

His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, flea treatment, complimentary food sample and health/wellness exam.

Ozzy’s microchip is included compliments of CAPA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals at the Lompoc Animal Shelter. To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with the Animal Services -- Lompoc, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.

Want to help but can’t adopt?

Visit our website at www.lompoccapa.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. The adoption center is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (closed during lunch) Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 805-737-7755.

