Next forum scheduled for Vandenberg Village

The LUSD board of education candidates will have another opportunity to directly address voters during a forum scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Valley of Flowers United Church of Christ, 3346 Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village.

That forum will be the second of two presented by the church. It will be preceded by a Lompoc mayoral and City Council candidate forum at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10.

For more information about the forums, contact the Rev. Jane Quandt or John McReynolds at 805-736-6352.