Campus safety, sex education, class curriculum and a schools improvement bond were among the main topics addressed at a forum Wednesday night that included participation from all seven candidates who are seeking seats on the Lompoc Unified School District board of education.
The forum, which was held in the City Council chambers at Lompoc City Hall, was organized by the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). A nearly packed audience attended the event, which also served as the first public introduction for the candidates that will seek three open seats — two for full four-year terms, and one for two years — in the Nov. 6 election.
The field of candidates included Alan Skinner, Timothy Moncier and current board member Bill Heath, each of whom is seeking the single two-year seat, as well as current board members Steve Straight and Gloria Grijalva, and challengers Deb Andrews and Nancy Schuler-Jones, all of whom are vying for the two full terms.
It didn’t take long for some of the candidates to distance themselves from their peers on a range of topics.
One of the first questions from the audience at the forum directly asked the candidates if they supported Measure E, the $79 million schools improvement bond that will also be on the Nov. 6 ballot, and to give their reasoning for why they do or don’t support the measure.
The lone two candidates to speak out against the bond were Heath, who has expressed his opposition to bond measures through comments and votes while serving on the board the past four years, and Andrews, who spent much of Wednesday’s forum railing against the district’s overall curriculum, particularly in reading and math.
“The public has already voted this bond down twice, and I respect the votes of the public,” Heath said, referring to previous iterations of the bond failing on ballots in November 2016 and this past June.
“It’s a lot of money that we entrust to people to spend and I think there is a (contingent of people) that questions those who will be spending it, and I’m one of those,” he later added. “I don’t doubt we need to improve our schools. I think we need to look at other methods to raise the money or use the money we already have more wisely.”
Each of the other five candidates, however, voiced support for the measure and suggested that it was necessary to get Lompoc’s schools up to par. Skinner offered the most enthusiastic endorsement of the bond, as he referenced it in several of his answers during the forum, and stressed that it could help improve the health, safety and learning capabilities of the district’s roughly 10,000 students.
“1955 to 1960 is when the schools were constructed — you do the math,” Skinner said.
He later added that student success and self-esteem can be significantly impacted by the physical quality of the schools and learning spaces, and concluded that “right now, we’re in a deficit.”
Other major topics at the forum included:
Sex education
A sexual education curriculum that had been proposed by LUSD this year as a way to comply with the California Healthy Youth Act of 2016 had come under fire last month by several parents who felt the instructional materials were not age-appropriate. The outcry prompted LUSD administrators to schedule a series of 10 meetings for parents and other community members to voice their concerns and provide input.
On Wednesday, the board candidates were asked how they would ensure the district complies with state law regarding the sex ed materials.
Heath gave the shortest and most direct answer on the topic.
“This curriculum is nothing short of indoctrination and the sexualization of our children,” he said. “So, I would encourage all parents to opt out.”
Andrews seemed to share a similar sentiment — she accused the previously proposed materials of amounting to “grooming children for sex” — but the other candidates shared more diplomatic approaches.
Grijalva, noting that it was a “sensitive and delicate topic,” suggested that every stakeholder should be involved in the development of the curriculum and said that she would work to ensure that happened.
“As a board member, I think it’s important to listen to parents in the community and work collaboratively with them and the district to make sure that all the laws are followed, while giving the parents the opportunity for feedback,” she said.
Straight, a retired teacher who has served on the LUSD board for a total of 23 years, also pointed to the law and noted it requires that materials be “age appropriate and medically accurate.” He said he agreed with Grijalva that parents need to be involved in the discussion and process.
That general sentiment — that parent participation is necessary — was also shared by Schuler-Jones, Moncier and Skinner.
“Well, I guess there is a nerve that can be struck with the LUSD parent to get folks really, really engaged in things,” Skinner said, drawing some laughter as he referred to the LUSD board’s packed Sept. 11 meeting that included rounds of public comment from mostly angry parents.
Skinner said parents weren’t doing enough and encouraged them to get more involved.
“Right now, this subject, and this whole thing being thrown down to us from the state, it’s easy to say that that’s the excuse, but you need to get engaged if you want to change that law,” he said.
“If you are not going to do it,” he added, presumably referring to teaching sex ed at home, “these folks are going to come tell you how to do it.”
School safety
Given the recent frequency of school shootings, each of the candidates was also asked how they plan to ensure that Lompoc students are kept safe, as well as how they intend to support the mental and emotional well-being of students.
Grijalva and Skinner both suggested that the successful passage of Measure E could go a long way toward making safety improvements at campuses, particularly with things like fencing and security cameras.
Moncier suggested that LUSD collaborate with other local school districts on programs that could improve students’ emotional well-being and self-esteem.
Straight touted programs, particularly one being used at Lompoc Valley Middle School, that focus on inclusion and making students feel welcome. He said he felt like the district has made great strides in recent years on curtailing bullying.
Schuler-Jones said she was in support of upgraded fencing and cameras but added that she felt it was important for the district to also implement curriculum that focuses on positive character traits, and that district leaders, including staff and administrators, model those same traits and behaviors.
Heath said there should be no tolerance for bullying and that the district should enforce its current rules regarding drugs, language, dress and other codes of conduct, not only with students but also with staff and administrators.
Andrews suggested that campuses have restricted access, but she said she felt it was most important that students are kept “positively and intellectually engaged.” She said that started with having a strong curriculum and that curriculum analysis “should be the first intervention, always.”
Other topics
During the two-hour forum, the candidates were also asked about a range of other topics, including Title IX, how the district could better reach out to the Spanish-speaking community and how they feel students can be better prepared for college and/or professional life.
Regarding Title IX, Straight shared a story about his daughter not being allowed to compete in a soccer tournament due to her being a girl. Straight, who said he’s long supported women’s rights, said he was told by the tournament organizer that safety concerns led to the decision to not let his daughter play.
“I said, ‘Look, I’ll give you my word — she won’t hurt anybody,’” Straight said he told the organizer, drawing laughter from the audience at the forum. “He got real quiet and I said, ‘Do you want to talk some more to me or do you want to talk to my attorney?’ He said, ‘She can play.’”
Grijalva, who is the lone woman and lone Hispanic member of the board, had a particularly straightforward suggestion to improve outreach to Spanish-speaking members of the community: provide food at meetings.
“They work long days and they don’t want to come home and have to make dinner and then go to a meeting at school,” she said of parents, noting that she was speaking from personal experience. “So, try and provide some meals and let them come and have some workshops and give them the information and communication and let them know we’re there for them and want to support them.”
The candidates also each shared thoughts about better preparing for students for post-high school life.
Andrews reiterated that the curriculum needs to be improved by getting “back to the basics” with math and reading, while Moncier suggested that parents need to do a better job at home to promote learning and ensure that students complete homework.
Schuler-Jones touted recent efforts in LUSD to better prepare students and suggested that those could be expanded, while Heath shared some of the success stories he was personally aware of from students in the district.
Straight said he felt like the No. 1 goal of education was to prepare students for society, so he said he was in favor of anything that worked toward that goal.
“I would hope that we would graduate citizens from our schools first and give them the tools to be whatever it is they want to be,” Straight said.
Making the case
The forum, which was the fourth and final to be hosted in the Lompoc area by the AAUW this election season, wrapped up with each of the candidates making a final pitch to the community.
The incumbents focused on their experience and leadership, as did Moncier, a former teacher who was elected to the LUSD board in 2008 but resigned less than a year later after becoming the target of complaints from district employees. At the time, Moncier said he stepped down for “health, welfare and personal reasons.”
Schuler-Jones, a retired teacher and current substitute teacher, said she was “very passionate” about education and wanted to be on the board in large part to listen to and help support staff members at school sites.
Skinner, who throughout the forum frequently encouraged parents to get more involved in their child’s schooling, noted that he was a parent who wanted to help improve the district. Andrews said she had frequently been told in the past, including in other regions, to quiet down about various issues, but she said she would never back down or be silenced.