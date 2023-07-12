Volleyball. Soccer. Softball. Flag football. Baseball. Basketball. Wrestling.
All those sports were available to youngsters in fifth-through-eighth grade at the third annual FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) Futures Camp that was held at Santa Maria High School this week.
The camp combines sports with Biblical instructional talks by instructors and modern Christian music.
Both Wilson Gym, where athletic events at Santa Maria take place, and the old gym were in use during a camp session Tuesday. So was the smaller old gym, along with Ralph Baldiviez Stadium, an adjacent practice field and the Santa Maria baseball field.
"This is my first time at one of these," said camp instructor Caleb Toledo Tuesday as he walked toward Wilson Gym, where group instruction was about to take place. "I just like to see the kids get to know more about the Gospel and Jesus, get a chance to grow in their faith."
Toledo was a standout striker for a Pioneer Valley team that lost 2-0 in overtime at Santa Maria in an all-Santa Maria Valley CIF Central Section Division 2 boys soccer championship game. He will play for Taft College next school year.
"I just really like the program at Taft, and several (area) guys will be joining me.," Toledo said.
Camp director Brandon Lambert said, "We have 120 campers and about 75 adult volunteers.
"The number of campers is about the same as it was before. There are a lot more adult volunteers. That certainly helps things go more smoothly."
Lucas Covarrubias, 10, Jackson Swacek, 11 and Ezra Velazquez, 12, opted for baseball after the group session inside Wilson Gym.
Velazquez played for Orcutt American in the District 65 Little League 12-year-olds Tournament.
"This is my third time at the camp," said Velazquez. "I love hanging out with my friends and playing games, but I also like learning about God. That means a lot."
Covarrubias also played with an Orcutt American All-Star team. He and Swacek both said their favorite part of the camp was "just hanging out with the guys." Covarrubias was at his second FCA Futures Camp. Swacek was at his first.
"Hey, we're not catching like that!," adult instructor Chris Garcia called out at one point during a football session. "We're catching the ball away from our body." Garcia instructed a football station with assistance from high school students Jacob Nelson and Damian Coleman.
"Everybody drink your water today?," Garcia called out.
"Yes, I've had three bottles!," a camper replied.
"I coach baseball and soccer," Garcia said. He chuckled. "Now, I'm helping coach football."
Lambert said, "I'm really happy with the turnout," as he was surveying various stations. "It's good to see kids come out of their shells and grow in their faith."