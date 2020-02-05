Cameron Woods | TE/DE

During his senior season, he caught 17 passes for 382 yards and seven touchdowns, including scoring receptions of 78 and 79 yards, and made 44 tackles (34 solo) on defense with 10 tackles for lost yardage, six sacks, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and two pass breakups.

Also recruited by Harvard, Bucknell, Brown and San Diego, Woods chose to be a Mustang “because it felt like the right school for me. I’m really excited about the new coaching staff, the location and campus are beautiful, the proximity to Los Angeles is perceft and it has the majors I am interested in. Cal Poly really has everything I’m looking for in a school and athletic program.”