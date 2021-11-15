Santa Maria drivers are advised of lane closures near the intersection of Main (Highway 166) and Miller streets through Thursday morning while Caltrans completes lighting and signal improvements.
Lanes were closed in both directions on Sunday night and will remain closed until 6 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.
For the next couple months, lanes near the intersection also will be closed weekly at 11:55 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. The project is expected to be completed in January, as weather permits.
Traffic delays as a result of the project are not expected to exceed 10 minutes. Electronic signs are present along the roadway informing travelers about the lane closures, Shivers said.
The $522,000 lighting and signal repair project is being handled by Arroyo Grande-based contractor Lee Wilson Electric, according to Shivers.
For more information on the project or traffic updates related to other Caltrans projects, residents may call the District 5 toll-free number at 805-568-0858 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.