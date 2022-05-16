A Caltrans employee sustained a minor injury Monday after they were struck by a vehicle attempting to drive the wrong way up the Stowell Road off-ramp along Highway 101 in Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at 9 a.m. when the vehicle struck the employee, who was standing along the off-ramp, according to CHP logs.

The worker complained of minor pain, although it's not clear if they were transported to a hospital, according to CHP officials. Information on whether the driver was detained or arrested was not immediately available.

Logs show that prior to the incident, emergency crews were directing traffic after a trailer overturned near the off-ramp shortly before 8 a.m.