Tidbits
'7 Habits' program planned -- Community Partners in Caring announce "Franklin Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People" program will take place Friday, March 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Partners in Caring office, 120 E. Jones St., in Santa Maria.
Join Henry Gallina, Hancock College instructor of leadership styles, conflict resolution, the power of conversation, people skills and diversity in the workplace.
The session will offer solutions to both personal and professional problems by promoting and teaching fairness, integrity, honesty, and dignity. The "7 Habits" encompass timeless principles that can help guide anyone toward success.
RSVP by Monday, March 18, by calling Anna McCutcheon at 805- 925-0125 or anna@partnersincaring.org.
Book sale to benefit youth summer reading program -- To raise money to benefit the B.A.R.K. 4 Life summer reading program, the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library will host a “Books and Barks” book sale on Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 548 W. Foster Road.
There will be bargain books for all ages, as well as an opportunity to visit shelter animals.
Money raised from the sale will benefit the B.A.R.K. 4 Life program, which brings local kids to the animal shelter to read to their favorite dog, cat or bunny, and the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library, a local nonprofit organization that supports reading and libraries.
For more information, call 805-310-2292.
Library sets March dates for adult coloring program -- The Santa Maria Public Library will continue to offer its adult coloring program twice this month.
Scheduled for Wednesdays -- March 13 and March 27 -- from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Learning Center, the coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages.
Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color, and all materials are provided for use during the program, including colored pencils, markers and gel pens.
Sign-ups are not required for this free event, but seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
More more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Eyeglasses drive underway -- Santa Maria and Orcutt Lions Clubs will be collecting used eyeglasses and other items Saturday, March 16, as part of the fifth annual Lions Eyes Across California campaign. Lion members all across the state of California will be participating.
Although prescription eyeglasses are the most desirable, reading glasses and prescription sunglasses, and even various parts of glasses, including lenses, are acceptable.
Donations can be dropped off in the Town Center West parking lot along South Broadway, in front of Fallas department store. Collecting will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with drive-up possible.
The glasses will be sorted by the local Lions and then sent to facilities to be refurbished and redistributed to people in need in under-served communities.
For more information, contact Laura at 805-406-9989.
Nite at the Races planned -- The Santa Maria Noontimers Lions Club will host Nite at the Races beginning at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at the Eagles Hall, at College Avenue and Jones Street in Santa Maria.
The night begins with a barbecue chicken dinner, followed by stick “horse racing” with audience participation. The family-fun event concludes with raffle drawings for prizes from area businesses and various individuals.
Proceeds will go toward the club’s sight fund, which supports the Santa Barbara County Education Office Vision Program in the Special Education Department, the Roger Selken Memorial Scholarship for visually impaired students and assistance with vision screening in area schools and health fairs.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 12 years old (children 5 and under are free). A full bar will be provided by the Eagles Hall. Tickets are available in advance from any Noontimers Lion.
For more information, contact Laura at 805-406-9989 or Jill at 805-720-2104.
Free tax preparation offered -- Free income tax preparation and filing is being offered through Saturday, March 30, at Hancock College in Santa Maria by volunteers with the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County.
Volunteer tax assistants will provide free help to individuals and families who had a combined gross income of $54,000 or less in 2018, said Sandy Soria Sosa, special projects outreach coordinator for the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.
Taxpayers can save an average of $200 or more in tax preparation fees by taking advantage of the free service, Sosa said.
To take advantage of the free help provided by volunteers in Building S on the campus at 800 S. College Drive, taxpayers will need to make a reservation by calling 805-922-0329, ext. 103.
Documents that will be needed include Social Security numbers or taxpayer identification numbers for each family member and working adult and W-2, 1099, 1098 and other income reporting forms.
Taxpayers who received a tax credit from the healthcare.gov marketplace will need to bring their Form 1095-A. Those who paid for child care in 2018 also will need their provider’s name, address and tax ID number.
Other information needed includes a bank routing and account number for secure direct deposit of any refunds, last year’s tax return if available and a valid email address.
Individuals and families who had a combined gross income of $66,000 or less in 2018 can file their own taxes for free at www.myfreetaxes.org, Sosa said.
Northern Santa Barbara County United Way is partnering with the United Way of San Luis Obispo County to offer the free tax preparation help at Oceano Elementary School, 1551 17th St., in Oceano, and at the Arroyo Grande Branch Library, 800 W. Branch St., in Arroyo Grande.
For more information, visit www.liveunitedsbc.org.
'Leading with Love' focus of March women's conference -- A Santa Maria-based women's collective is inviting women from across the Central Coast to participate in a daylong conference designed to "embrace women by sharing stories, building trust and redefining expectations."
Touchstone, a collective co-founded by community members Diane Adam and Emily Smith, will host its inaugural "Leading With Love" conference on Saturday, March 9, at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria. Admission is $100 per attendee and includes participation in all activities and sessions, coffee breaks, lunch and an after-party featuring food and wine by women winemakers.
Billed as a "transformative, daylong conference," conference organizers say attendees can expect to feel "enlightened, empowered and energized" after hearing from motivational speakers, engaging in thought-provoking conversation, witnessing moments of inspiration and enjoying cuisine, art and music.
"Leading with Love" conference tickets, information and sponsorship opportunities can be found online at www.touchstonecc.com. The organization can be reached at 805-619-9010 or by email at touchstonecentralcoast@gmail.com.
Arts Council calls for grant applicants -- Applications are now being accepted for 2019 Santa Maria Arts Council grants in the arts competition.
The competition is open to amateur artists 12 years and older and who have studied arts in northern Santa Barbara County for a minimum of two years.
A total of $13,000 will be awarded in categories of dance, drama, music and visual arts: first place, $1,500; second, $1,000; plus $1,000 Ian M. Hassett Memorial Art Grant; $1,000 Valley Art Gallery Scholarship; and $1,000 Nat D. Fast Memorial Performance Grant.
Application deadline is Friday, March 15. Applications are available online at www.smartscouncil.org. Auditions and judging are April 6. The winners will be showcased in an event in the Marian Theatre on May 6.
Each year, grants are presented in the name of an individual who has made a significant impact on the arts in northern Santa Barbara County. This year the Arts Council honoree is Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Director Alex Posada, who has been a constant supporter and promoter of the arts.
Country singer Clay Walker to perform at fair -- During the second day of the 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair, country singer Clay Walker is set to take to the stage on Thursday, July 11, and play fan favorites like “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die” and “If I Could Make Living.”
The Houston resident, who first topped the Billboard country singles chart in 1993 with “What’s It to You,” will perform older singles and as well as songs from his newest album, “Long Live the Cowboy,” which was released Jan. 21.
Walker will perform at the fair — which runs July 10 to 14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark — as part of the Bud Light Concert Series on the KCOY Main Stage. The concert is free with paid admission.
During his decadeslong career, Walker has placed 31 songs on the Billboard’s singles chart.
For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com.
Book Club in a Kit program expanded -- The Santa Maria Public Library has expanded its Book Club in a Bag kits to include children’s titles.
The kits, which have been available to use for book club groups since September 2013, contain 10 copies of a given title. Most kits also include related discussion questions.
Patrons can check them out from the main library in Santa Maria or place a kit on hold and have it sent to any one of the branch locations in Orcutt, Cuyama, Guadalupe or Los Alamos.
The loan period for each kit is six weeks, and they cannot be renewed. No more than one kit can be checked out at a time.
The Santa Maria Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday.
Those with questions are asked to contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
A complete list of the titles available through the Book Club in a Kit program can be found online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
City Twitter page available -- The city of Santa Maria has created a City Twitter page at www.twitter.com/City_SantaMaria. Content focuses on the wide variety of city services, programs and opportunities. The Twitter page supplements city news releases, which are posted on the city’s website at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/news. Info: 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
After-school homework help offered -- The Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., is offering free after-school homework help for grades K-6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointment is necessary.
Elementary school students will be assisted by volunteer tutors in completing homework assignments or practicing skills for improved mastery, according to the library. Participating students will also have access to Chromebooks, computers, study aids, databases and will be introduced to online tutoring options students can use at the library and at home.
Homework help is also available at Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt library branch locations. For more information, call 805-925-0994.
This program is provided with funding assistance through the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation. For branch locations, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Info: Dawn Jackson, Library Youth Services, at 805-925-0994, ext. 2319.
Makerspace expands to twice weekly at downtown library -- The Santa Maria Public Library’s popular all-ages makerspace program is now twice a week. Now on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., there will be free instruction on use of machines and technology in the program, as well as a separate project to complete independently.
The library will continue to host free maker activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Mentoring will be provided, but makers are encouraged to work both independently and with other makers to explore new avenues of creativity. Join library staff, volunteers and Hancock College student interns in the Edwin and Jeanne Woods Learning Center for a variety of projects each week, ranging from technology to crafting.
View upcoming dates and projects at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Funding for makerspace program is provided through a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office in partnership with Hancock. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and closed Sundays. Info: 805-925-0994.
Exercise classes for adults ages 50 and up -- To promote health and wellness among community members, Santa Maria’s Recreation and Parks Department is offering exercise classes for active aging adults 50 and older. Held weekly at the Elwin Mussell Center, the classes are:
- Build Your Own Body (BYOB) -- The class helps participants maintain cardiovascular health, strength and flexibility. It uses music and handheld weights that are designed to increase muscular strength and range of movement. Sessions are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Yoga -- This introductory course is intended for beginning and intermediate yoga students. The class, which will cover basic poses and breathing techniques, will be Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m.
- Zumba Gold -- The class incorporates a calorie-burning workout for all experience levels. It will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.
- Zumba Gold Chairobics -- The chair exercise class is a combination of low-impact routines designed to increase bone and muscle strength, and flexibility for everyday life and has both sitting and standing exercises. The class is recommended for those with medical or physical limitations with their everyday activities. It will be held Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register or at the Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St. For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Walk-in Live Scan services offered on Wednesdays -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting “walk-ins” for Live Scan fingerprinting at both the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara stations.
No appointment will be needed for service on a first-come, first-served basis between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Wednesday, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Appointments can still be made for service between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday by calling 805-934-6175 for the Santa Maria Station and 805-681-4357 for the Santa Barbara Station.
The Live Scan fingerprint stations assist the public with pre-employment fingerprinting and can transmit fingerprints to the California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Those getting Live Scan fingerprints must bring a Live Scan request form completed by the agency or person requesting the fingerprinting, photo identification, such as a state ID card or driver’s license or a passport and cash for the fee.
Checks and credit cards are not accepted, and the fingerprints can’t be processed without the documents.
With a billing number, the cost is $7. Without a billing number, the cost is $39 for the Department of Justice, $56 for the Department of Justice and FBI and $81 for the Department of Justice and FBI for jobs related to children.
For more information about Live Scan service, call the phone numbers listed above or visit www.sbsheriff.org/home/fingerprinting.
Discovery Museum seeks artists -- The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum is in need of creative, patient people to teach hands-on art projects to kids during the Nat Fast Free Children’s Arts Day on Sunday, Jan. 27.
The museum is offering a materials and time stipend of $100 each. Like years past, the day will be split into two shifts from 12 to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Artists are welcome to stay the whole day as well.
The kids so enjoy learning with the artists. It’s a special day for the community. If interested, contact Amy Blasco, program director at 805-928-8414 or amy@smvdiscoverymuseum.org.
The museum is at 705 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria. Their website is www.smvdiscoverymuseum.org, and they are on Facebook at smvdiscoverymuseum.
Cuyama photography display -- The Cuyama Valley's history is now represented in a series of historical photographs displayed in the Cuyama Branch Library.
Thanks to the research and efforts of two longtime residents, Jane Slama and John Mackenzie, eight photographs from local family archives have been located, reproduced, enlarged and donated for permanent display. The photograph series dates from the 1920s to the present and reflects eras in Cuyama’s history, including homesteading, ranching, farming, oil discovery and community activities.
The donors hope that the collection will inspire other local residents to search their family archives and donate historical photographs to enhance the display.
The photograph series adds to the Cuyama library’s local history collection of books, newspaper and magazine articles, and the Cuyama Valley living history DVD series that Slama and Mackenzie recorded and donated in 2015. In the DVD series, 24 longtime Cuyama inhabitants talk about their history and past experiences in the valley, its changes and its diverse community. The DVDs are available to library users outside of Cuyama Valley via interlibrary loan request from any library branch.
To view the historical photographs, visit the Cuyama library Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. or Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. The Cuyama Branch Library is located at 4689 Highway 166.
Guadalupe library offering coloring program for adults -- A new coloring program for adults, sponsored by the Friends of the Guadalupe Library, continues at the Guadalupe Branch Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month.
The free coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a choice of pictures to color, and all materials are provided. Sign-ups are not required, but seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to call the library to confirm the dates and times.
The library, located at 4719 W. Main St., Suite D, in Guadalupe, is open 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Info: 805-343-1405 or 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
City portal for council, committee information -- In a bid to make it easier for the public to access important information, Santa Maria has introduced a website portal that connects the community to public meeting agendas, minutes and videos, as well as similar material for various city boards, commissions and committees.
With the portal, residents can use the calendar to find an upcoming or previous public meeting, subscribe to email updates about meetings, view meetings organized by type, watch meeting videos, search the city’s resources for specific topics and read council agendas and minutes.
Email addresses of those who had previously requested to receive City Council agenda updates have been imported into the new system. Those individuals will continue to receive updates until they unsubscribe.
During the transition, the city will discontinue its previous method of sharing information about City Council meetings. In the near future, the existing boards, commissions, and committees websites also will be phased out.
The portal is within Santa Maria’s website (www.cityofsantamaria.org) and can be accessed directly by visiting cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net. Info: City Manager’s Office/Records-City Clerk Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2307.