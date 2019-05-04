Tidbits
Basin Street Regulars concert — Cell Block 7 from Lodi and the Crustacea Jazz band from Los Osos and vicinity will be playing “Hot Swingin’ Jazz” at the Basin Street Regulars’ Sunday afternoon Concert 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Pismo Beach Veteran’s Memorial Building, 780 Bello Street on Sunday, July 28. Jam session starts at 11 a.m. (bring your instrument and join in). Admission is $5 members, $10 Non-members. Annual single membership $25. Annual under 26, $15. Couples $40, Family $50, Silver $100. For more information call (805) 481-7840 or go to www.pismojazz.com . Email at: pismojazz2015@gmail.com. The Basin Street Regulars is a 501 (c )(3) Organization, dedicated to the performance and preservation of Traditional “Hot Swingin’” Jazz. Funds from this event support jazz camp scholarships for area teens and young adults.
Performing and Visual Arts classes — Youth Arts Alive, a free arts education program for Santa Maria youth from 12-18, returns this summer with instruction in the Performing and Visual Arts at the Abel Maldonado Youth Community Center, Grogan Park and Los Adobes de Maria 2. The program culminates with a Fiesta of Performing and Visual Arts at the Abel Maldonado Youth Community Center on Friday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. This art show and performance is open to the public. From July 8 to Aug. 8, Youth Arts Alive Alive will present 90-minute classes, Monday through Thursday, in theatre, dance, music and visual arts taught by local professionals. The offerings this summer include drumming, acoustic music and singing, dance, theatre and the visual arts. Two new classes are pottery and guitar at Grogan Park. Youth from 12 to 18 can register for classes on line at http://youthartsalive.org or in person at the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks building across the street from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center. The full schedule of classes can be found at http://youthartsalive.org/events/list/
Vitalant center announces Saturday donation program — Vitalant is now accepting all blood donation types at its Santa Maria center on the first Saturday of each month.
Whole blood, red blood cells, platelets and plasma can be donated from 8 a.m. to noon at 1770 S. Broadway, said a company spokeswoman. Walk-ins are welcome.
Whole blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good general health and bring a photo ID, the spokeswoman said. Signed parental consent forms, which are available online at www.vitalant.org, are required for those ages 16 and 17.
Other donation types have specific eligibility criteria, which can be viewed at www.vitalant.org.
To schedule a donation, call 877-258-4825.
Library processing new passport applications — The Santa Maria Public Library is accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
United States citizens planning international travel may make an appointment with the library to apply for their passports on the following days and times: Mondays from 3 to 7 p.m.; Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is only processing new passport applications, not renewals.
To make an appointment, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.
For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other international travel information, visit travel.state.gov.
Book Club in a Kit program expanded — The Santa Maria Public Library has expanded its Book Club in a Bag kits to include children’s titles.
The kits, which have been available to use for book club groups since September 2013, contain 10 copies of a given title. Most kits also include related discussion questions.
Patrons can check them out from the main library in Santa Maria or place a kit on hold and have it sent to any one of the branch locations in Orcutt, Cuyama, Guadalupe or Los Alamos.
The loan period for each kit is six weeks, and they cannot be renewed. No more than one kit can be checked out at a time.
The Santa Maria Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday.
Those with questions are asked to contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
A complete list of the titles available through the Book Club in a Kit program can be found online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
City Twitter page available — The city of Santa Maria has created a City Twitter page at www.twitter.com/City_SantaMaria. Content focuses on the wide variety of city services, programs and opportunities. The Twitter page supplements city news releases, which are posted on the city’s website at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/news. Info: 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
After-school homework help offered — The Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., is offering free after-school homework help for grades K-6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. No appointment is necessary.
Elementary school students will be assisted by volunteer tutors in completing homework assignments or practicing skills for improved mastery, according to the library. Participating students will also have access to Chromebooks, computers, study aids, databases and will be introduced to online tutoring options students can use at the library and at home.
Homework help is also available at Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt library branch locations. For more information, call 805-925-0994.
This program is provided with funding assistance through the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation. For branch locations, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Info: Dawn Jackson, Library Youth Services, at 805-925-0994, ext. 2319.
Makerspace expands to twice weekly at downtown library — The Santa Maria Public Library’s popular all-ages makerspace program is now twice a week. Now on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., there will be free instruction on use of machines and technology in the program, as well as a separate project to complete independently.
The library will continue to host free maker activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Mentoring will be provided, but makers are encouraged to work both independently and with other makers to explore new avenues of creativity. Join library staff, volunteers and Hancock College student interns in the Edwin and Jeanne Woods Learning Center for a variety of projects each week, ranging from technology to crafting.
View upcoming dates and projects at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Funding for makerspace program is provided through a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office in partnership with Hancock. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and closed Sundays. Info: 805-925-0994.
Exercise classes for adults ages 50 and up — To promote health and wellness among community members, Santa Maria’s Recreation and Parks Department is offering exercise classes for active aging adults 50 and older. Held weekly at the Elwin Mussell Center, the classes are:
- Build Your Own Body (BYOB) — The class helps participants maintain cardiovascular health, strength and flexibility. It uses music and handheld weights that are designed to increase muscular strength and range of movement. Sessions are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Yoga — This introductory course is intended for beginning and intermediate yoga students. The class, which will cover basic poses and breathing techniques, will be Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m.
- Zumba Gold — The class incorporates a calorie-burning workout for all experience levels. It will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.
- Zumba Gold Chairobics — The chair exercise class is a combination of low-impact routines designed to increase bone and muscle strength, and flexibility for everyday life and has both sitting and standing exercises. The class is recommended for those with medical or physical limitations with their everyday activities. It will be held Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register or at the Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St. For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Walk-in Live Scan services offered on Wednesdays — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting “walk-ins” for Live Scan fingerprinting at both the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara stations.
No appointment will be needed for service on a first-come, first-served basis between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Wednesday, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Appointments can still be made for service between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday by calling 805-934-6175 for the Santa Maria Station and 805-681-4357 for the Santa Barbara Station.
The Live Scan fingerprint stations assist the public with pre-employment fingerprinting and can transmit fingerprints to the California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Those getting Live Scan fingerprints must bring a Live Scan request form completed by the agency or person requesting the fingerprinting, photo identification, such as a state ID card or driver’s license or a passport and cash for the fee.
Checks and credit cards are not accepted, and the fingerprints can’t be processed without the documents.
With a billing number, the cost is $7. Without a billing number, the cost is $39 for the Department of Justice, $56 for the Department of Justice and FBI and $81 for the Department of Justice and FBI for jobs related to children.
For more information about Live Scan service, call the phone numbers listed above or visit www.sbsheriff.org/home/fingerprinting
Cuyama photography display — The Cuyama Valley's history is now represented in a series of historical photographs displayed in the Cuyama Branch Library.
Thanks to the research and efforts of two longtime residents, Jane Slama and John Mackenzie, eight photographs from local family archives have been located, reproduced, enlarged and donated for permanent display. The photograph series dates from the 1920s to the present and reflects eras in Cuyama’s history, including homesteading, ranching, farming, oil discovery and community activities.
The donors hope that the collection will inspire other local residents to search their family archives and donate historical photographs to enhance the display.
The photograph series adds to the Cuyama library’s local history collection of books, newspaper and magazine articles, and the Cuyama Valley living history DVD series that Slama and Mackenzie recorded and donated in 2015. In the DVD series, 24 longtime Cuyama inhabitants talk about their history and past experiences in the valley, its changes and its diverse community. The DVDs are available to library users outside of Cuyama Valley via interlibrary loan request from any library branch.
To view the historical photographs, visit the Cuyama library Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. or Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. The Cuyama Branch Library is located at 4689 Highway 166.
Guadalupe library offering coloring program for adults — A new coloring program for adults, sponsored by the Friends of the Guadalupe Library, continues at the Guadalupe Branch Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month.
The free coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a choice of pictures to color, and all materials are provided. Sign-ups are not required, but seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to call the library to confirm the dates and times.
The library, located at 4719 W. Main St., Suite D, in Guadalupe, is open 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Info: 805-343-1405 or 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
City portal for council, committee information — In a bid to make it easier for the public to access important information, Santa Maria has introduced a website portal that connects the community to public meeting agendas, minutes and videos, as well as similar material for various city boards, commissions and committees.
With the portal, residents can use the calendar to find an upcoming or previous public meeting, subscribe to email updates about meetings, view meetings organized by type, watch meeting videos, search the city’s resources for specific topics and read council agendas and minutes.
Email addresses of those who had previously requested to receive City Council agenda updates have been imported into the new system. Those individuals will continue to receive updates until they unsubscribe.
During the transition, the city will discontinue its previous method of sharing information about City Council meetings. In the near future, the existing boards, commissions, and committees websites also will be phased out.
The portal is within Santa Maria’s website (www.cityofsantamaria.org) and can be accessed directly by visiting cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net. Info: City Manager’s Office/Records-City Clerk Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2307.