The Wildling Art Museum, located at 1511 Mission Dr. No. B, Solvang, will hold a gourd bowl art class on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kathy Badrak will lead class participants in creating a colorful gourd bowl with a seagrass or a vine rim. Several other rim finishes such as jute, grapevine and other natural materials will be shared with the students.
Students will be furnished with an approximate 6–7 inch diameter gourd. Each gourd will have been cut, cleaned and will be class ready. Class size is a max of 12 students and a minimum of four. Class is suitable for any level of experience with techniques and/or materials. The students should be able to finish their gourd bowl during the class.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.wildlingmuseum.org or call for more information (805) 688-1082.