Elverhøj Museum of History and Art is hosting a poetry event Saturday, Oct 6 at 4 p.m. as part of the celebration marking 30 years of art in the community.
“The Poetry of Transition” brings local poets into the gallery setting for readings and conversation. The work, inspired by the current art exhibition “Past, Present & Future,” features works by numerous contributors with readings by local poets Steve Braff, Dorothy Jardin and Teresa McNeil MacLean.
Each poet's work will be informed both by selected images from the exhibition and a perspective in time. Local wine and beer will be available along with small bites. The public is invited and there is no charge for admission.
Helping to coordinate the event is Braff, co-founder of the Santa Ynez Valley Poetry Workgroup. His work has appeared in numerous publications and he serves as the New Programs Liaison for California Poets in the North County Schools.
Jardin has been living, writing, teaching, and painting in the valley for many years. Her poems have been published in literary magazines and she is currently working on her fourth manuscript of poems.
McNeil MacLean has described and displayed her unique perceptions of the natural world in poetry and art for over decades. A lifelong guitarist, she writes songs and has taught poetry workshops in local elementary schools for 30 years.
Elverhøj Museum is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang. Contact them at 805-686-1211 or check their website www.elverhoj.org for more information