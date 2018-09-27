Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation will sponsor the 11th annual Vino de Sueños event on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.
The unique art auction and wine sales event, hosted by People Helping People of the Santa Ynez Valley, benefits ranch, vineyard and farm workers in the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valley communities whose residents provide the work that make Santa Barbara’s robust local food and wine culture possible.
“We couldn’t be more proud to begin our second decade of sponsorship of this amazing one-of-a-kind event,” said President of the Vintners Foundation, Elaina Kroll. “More than benefiting the hardworking people that support viticulture locally, this “wine of dreams” project honors the important work they do. Work which not only helps vintners realize their dreams, but also leads to worker’s dreams coming true.”
The unique aspect of the Vino de Sueños project is that each lot of wine donated by a winery is labeled with an original work of art created by a local artist. The bottles are as visually stunning as the wines are delicious and each year offers unique collections of incalculable value.
Santa Barbara Vintners member wineries that will donate this year’s unique lots and blends include: Alma Rosa, Brander, Buttonwood, Dierberg, Foxen, Ken Brown, Longoria, Riverbench and Vogelzang.
The wines will be available to taste at the event and winemakers and artists will be on hand to meet event guests. A silent auction of art, wine and lifestyle items as well as appetizers and live music will round out the event. General admission and VIP tickets are available at Vino de Sueños.
People Helping People welcomes event sponsors. If you are interested, please contact Erica Valdés, Brand and Marketing Manager, at 805-686-0295, ext. 109 or email at erica@syvphp.org