Cal Poly will wrestle against Lehigh and North Carolina State next Monday on the first day of competition in the Collegiate Duals at the New Orleans Convention Center in New Orleans.
The Mustangs are ranked No. 28 by InterMat. Lehigh is No. 21 and North Carolina State is 12th. Cal Poly will go against Lehigh at 2 p.m. PST and against North Carolina State at 4 p.m. PST.
Cal Poly will wrestle against either No. 4 Ohio State, No. 19 Northern Iowa or unranked Lock Have in the final round Tuesday, depending on Red Pool results.
No. 1 Penn State, No. 6 Cornell, No. 13 Iowa State, No. 18 North Carolina, No. 30 Oregon State and unranked Central Michigan will wrestle in the Blue Pool. Cal Poly will not go against any of them.
Cal Poly is 2-1 in dual meets. The Mustangs defeated California Baptist and Lindenwood and lost 22-12 to No. 9 Minnesota.
Lehigh is 3-3 after losing 24-12 to Penn State on Dec. 4. The Mountain Hawks have defeated Oregon State, Sacred Heart and Oklahoma.
North Carolina State is 5-0, with wins against Appalachian State, Lock Haven, Nebraska, Central Michigan and Illinois.
Cal Poly will take 14 wrestlers to New Orleans, including two-time NCAA All-American and three-time national qualifier Bernie Truax. Truax is 6-0 at 197 pounds this year after earning a fall in just 24 seconds and a technical fall in Cal Poly's dual meets against Lindenwood and Minnesota last Sunday. Truax has been ranked No. 2 and No. 3 this week.
Mustangs 157-pound redshirt freshman Elijah Blake will also be going to New Orleans. Blake is 5-0 after winning at the Roadrunner Open last month. Dom Demas, a transfer from Oklahoma who competes at 149 pounds, is 5-1 and is ranked No. 13. He will be competing at New Orleans.
Other nationally-ranked Cal Poly wrestlers who will compete at New Orleans include No. 14 Antonio Lorenzo (4-1) at 125 pounds, No. 32 Legend Lamer (4-4) at 165 and No. 19 Adam King (0-1) at 184.
Ethan Rotondo (4-5) at 133 pounds, Lawrence Saenz (2-3) and Zeth Romney (3-2) at 141, Luka Wick (8-5) at 157, Jarad Priest (7-6) at 174, Brawley Lamer (2-3) at 184, and Trevor Tinker (7-3) and Nathan Glass (8-6) at 285 round out the Cal Poly squad that will compete at New Orleans.
The next Cal Poly home dual meet will be Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. against No. 5 Michigan inside Mott Athletics Center.