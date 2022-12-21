The Cal Poly wrestling team lost its two Red Pool matches at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals at the New Orleans Convention Center Monday, 26-6 to Lehigh and 33-3 to North Carolina State.

Antonio Lorenzo, Bernie Truax and Lagend Lamer were the only Cal Poly winners on the day. Lorenzo edged Carter Bailey of Lehigh 3-2 at 125 pounds, and Truad nipped Lehigh's Michael Beard by the same score at 197 pounds.

Lamer won 12-10 in overtime against North Carolina State's Donald Cates at 165 pounds. The Wolf Pack's Jarrett Trombley beat Lorenzo 4-0. In his second match of the day against a top-10 wrestler, Truax was pinned by the Wolf Pack's Isaac Trumble at the 4:30 mark.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you