Cal Poly, ranked No. 24 nationally, will open its home wrestling season Sunday against Minnesota and Lindenwood inside Mott Athletics Center.
All 10 of No. 9 Minnesota's projected starters are ranked in the top 25 nationally in their respective weight classes. The Gophers are 4-0 this season. St. Charles, Missouri-based Lindenwood is 1-3 and is in its first year in Division 1.
The Mustangs will wrestle against Lindenwood at 1 p.m. and against Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Lindenwood will go against Minnesota at 11:30 a.m.
Cal Poly (1-0) won 38-9 at Riverside-based Cal Baptist Nov. 5 in its season dual meet opener.
Minnesota is one of four nationally-ranked wrestling teams the Mustangs are scheduled to face at Cal Poly this year. The others are No. 7 Michigan on Jan. 6, No. 21 Stanford Feb. 17 and No. 25 Oregon State Feb. 19.
The Gophers won NCAA national championships in 2001, 2002 and 2007. Minnesota has beaten two top 25 teams, No. 24 South Dakota State and No. 5 Oklahoma State, this year. Nine Gophers earned titles at the Bison Open.
The Minnesota roster is headed by 125-pounder Patrick McKee (4-0), 141-pounder Jake Bergeland (2-1) and 157-pounder Brayton Lee (1-1) all three are ranked No. 4 nationally in their weight classes.
Lindenwood is 1-3 in duals this year. Gavin Londoff, who is 5-1 this season, is the Lions' projected Sunday starter at 165 pounds. Austin Raynor (8-2) is the projected Lindenwood starter at 184.
The Mustangs have five wrestlers ranked in the top 30 nationally in their projected starting Sunday lineup, including No. 2 Bernie Truax at 197, No. 10 Dom Demas at 149, No. 14 Antonio Lorenzo at 125, No. 19 Adam Kemp at 184 and No. 30 Legend Lamer at 165.
Lorenzo and Truax are both 4-0 this year. Kemp will be making his season debut. Demas is 4-1 and Lamer is 4-3.
Cal Poly's other projected starters include Ethan Rotondo at 133 pounds (3-4 this season), Lawrence Saenz (1-2) at 141, Luka Wick (7-4) at 157, Jarad Priest (6-5) at 174 and Trevor Tinker (5-3) at 285.
The projected Cal Poly starting lineup includes two freshmen, Wick and Tinker, and two sophomores, Lorenzo and Lamer.