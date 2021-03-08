SAN LUIS OBISPO – Following a sophomore season in which he led the Cal Poly men’s basketball program in scoring, rebounding, blocks and produced 14 double-digit scoring games, forward Alimamy Koroma earned All-Big West Conference honorable mention recognition Monday morning.
A starter in 14 of 20 appearances, Koroma finished the regular season ranked 11th among Big West players in scoring (13.0 points per game), ninth in rebounding (5.7) and second in blocks (1.1). He also shot 47.6 (90-for-189) percent from the floor.
Highlighted by a career high 22-point effort at Long Beach State (Feb. 20) – the top single game output by a Mustang this season – Koroma scored at least 15 points eight times. He recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and a career high 11 rebounds at Long Beach State (Feb. 19).
Defensively, Koroma’s six-block effort against UC Davis (Feb. 26) was one block shy of the program single game record.
Koroma is Cal Poly’s first All-Big West honoree since guard Donovan Fields received all-conference second team recognition in 2019.
As a program, 10th-seeded Cal Poly opens Big West Tournament action against No. 7 Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday, March 9. Tip time for the opening-round matchup from the Michelob ULTRA Arena inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas is 6 p.m.
- Chris Giovannetti, Assistant Athletics Communications Director