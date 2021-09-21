St. Joseph's football team finally played a home game and finally got its first win as sophomore quarterback Caden Cuccia got the Knights out to a 47-7 halftime lead over San Jose Santa Teresa.
Cuccia did most of his damage in that first half as he finished the game with 274 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also ran for 82 yards in the 54-7 victory, improving the Knights to 1-3 on the season heading into Friday's home game against San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's.
