Things did not go well for the Cabrillo boys soccer team in its first season in the Channel League.
The Conquistadores finished the 2018-19 campaign without a league win and a 3-15-1 overall record.
They gave up 91 goals and scored only 17.
Despite all that, there's still some optimism as the Conqs gear up for the 2019-20 season.
They certainly took their lumps a year ago. But there's a new batch of Conqs that should be more competitive in the Channel League.
Conqs on offense
Cabrillo coach Oscar Torres feels sophomore Bennett Richards will lead the offense in 2020.
"Bennett is our striker and we're looking for a real strong season for him," Torres said. Richards scored four goals against Orcutt Academy in a scrimmage earlier this month.
"Our wings are really good this year," Richards said after the loss. "Our team is really young because most of our varsity team this year was our JV team last year. I think we just need to play more games."
Richards feels Diego Cardenas will be a key player for the Cabrillo offense this year,
"Diego feeds the forwards and Eli Pellot is another one that should help us out this year," Richards said.
Torres says the Cabrillo game plan on offense is to counter-attack when the opportunity arises while maintaining possession of the ball.
"We're really good on the outside; we have a lot of speed," Torres said. "If we're able to attack the wings we're going to be very dangerous. Speed and possession is our game plan."
Shoring up the back-line
The Conqs have a little more experience on the back of their formation than the front. Torres says Gerardo Mendoz, a junior, is the returner with the most experience on defense. Sophomores Oscar Monroy-Rubio, Noe Gaona and Cody Aguilera will also see a lot of playing time on defense. Javi Ojeda is a senior also expected to contribute on defense, Torres said.
Jireh Velasquez is the team's starting goalie.
"He's young and lacks some experience, but he's very athletic," Torres said of Velasquez. "He's a bit inexperienced, but the more games he plays the better he's going to get. We've got more games this year than last season, so he's going to get a lot of playing time.
"He's the only varsity keeper at the moment so we've got to hope he stays healthy."
Not many reserves
Cabrillo certainly lacks depth. At the start of the season, there were only 14 players on the roster, meaning the Conqs will have limited subs and not much room for injuries.
"It's good and bad in a way – you know you'll have a tight-knit group because there's only 14 guys," Richards says. "But, also, it's tough because if there are injuries we don't have many replacements."
Back to the Channel League
Being a young team once again, the Conqs are going up against the vaunted the Santa Barbara schools in league: Santa Barbara High, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos, as well as Lompoc and Santa Ynez, which are both solid programs.
"I play a lot of the Santa Barbara guys during the club season and I know a lot of them," Richards said. "They just have good teams every year so it's always competitive."
Richards plays with the Central Coast Condors during the club season.
"Our goal is to the make the playoffs," Torres said. "We're looking to get top three. We're a small team with 14 guys. One of the biggest goals is trying to stay healthy throughout the whole season. A long-term goal would be making the playoffs."