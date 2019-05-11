Cabrillo seeks varsity baseball head coach
With the retirement of longtime head coach Jonathan Osborne, Cabrillo High School is seeking a new varsity head coach.
Candidates interested in applying for the position should contact Cabrillo Athletics to pick up an application and be considered for an interview.
Coaching experience at the high school varsity level is strongly recommended.
Contact Dan Troup at (805) 742-2905 or troup.daniel@lusd.org for more information.
Hancock girls basketball summer camp
Hancock is hosting its seventh annual summer girls basketball camp in June.
The camp is schedule to run from Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20. The sessions start at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 12:30 p.m. The camp is open to girls ages 6-15.
The clinic will be run by the Hancock women's coaching staff and players.
The four-day camp will focus on ball-handling, offense, shooting, team attitude, footwork, defense and discipline. The cost is $75. Register online at athletics.hancockcollege.edu under youth camps or detach and mail a completed registration form. Make checks payable to AHC Women's Basketball. Forms can be sent to Allan Hancock College Girls Basketball Camp at 800 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454, care of Cary Nerelli.
For more information, contact Hancock women's head coach Cary Nerelli at (805) 922-6966 ext. 3941 or cary.nerelli@hancockcollege.edu.
Golf clinics at Rancho Maria
Tony “The Golf Doctor” Murphy has joined the staff at Rancho Maria Golf Club and will be teaching junior and ladies golf clinics on Saturday mornings.
This will be an inexpensive, weekly year-long program costing $10 per session.
For more details, send an email to Murphy at tonymurphygolfdoc@yahoo.com or call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.