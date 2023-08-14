It's a new season and a familiar situation. The Cabrillo football team has a new coach.

Dave Fleming is Cabrillo's fourth coach in the last three years. Hired only last month, Fleming has not had much time to get the 2023 edition of the Cabrillo program up and running, but he is working adroitly to do just that.

He has succeeded in getting Cabrillo's numbers up, though they are still thin. Some might say perilously thin.

Last month, there were 15 players in the Cabrillo varsity program. "Now we have 22," Fleming said earlier in the week.

Cabrillo 2023 schedule 08/18 SANTA YNEZ, 7 p.m. 08/25 NIPOMO, 7 p.m. 09/01 @ Lompoc, 7 p.m. 09/14 SAN LUIS OBISPO*, 7 p.m. 09/22 @ Pioneer Valley*, 7:30 p.m. 09/28 TEMPLETON*, 7 p.m. 10/06 @ Santa Maria*, 7:30 p.m. 10/13 @ Carpinteria, 7 p.m. 10/20 @ Atascadero*, 7 p.m. 10/27 MORRO BAY*, 7 p.m. * - Ocean League games. HOME GAMES IN CAPS. All home games at Huyck Stadium, Lompoc.

"We'll have a JV team, but we could really use a lot more players. It's hard to develop younger players when some are playing both JV and varsity."

Fleming said, "A lot of players here have decided they want to concentrate on one sport."

With 22 varsity players, at least for the moment, "A lot of our guys will play both ways of course," said Fleming.

Cabrillo's players have found themselves in a familiar position when it comes to preparation.

"Everything we learned last year we've had to scrap," said junior Jessie Lomeli-Juarez, a junior running back-middle linebacker and a third-year varsity player.

"(It's hard) when we have a new coach every year," said Mattis.

Mattis is a senior who was the Ocean League Pitcher of the Year for a 2023 Cabrillo baseball team that earned a three-way share of the league title, made it to the Division 2 championship game and qualified for the regional playoffs.

"It feels like we're just concentrating on building," said Mattis. "A lot of guys decided that (concentrating on) baseball would be in their favor."

Nonetheless, Fleming and Lomeli-Juarez said, the team is making progress. "Right now, we're getting there," said Lomeli-Juarez. "We could definitely use more numbers."

Fleming figures running back-linebacker C.J. Hawk and two-way lineman Arthur Chavez will be two more anchors for his teams.

"We're ahead of where we were at this point last year, kind of," said Hawk. "I think we're ahead of where we were at this point on the offensive line. The numbers aren't very good."

Though Fleming is new to the Cabrillo coaching program, he does have extensive coaching experience. "I was an assistant at Rim of the World last year," he said. "I've was the head coach at Garey and Ganesha, and I also coached at Diamond Ranch." All three high schools are located in Pomona.

After going 2-0 to start 2022, and winning for the first time since 2017, Cabrillo could not win again and did not quite get the minimum .300 regular season winning percentage Central Section teams needed to have to apply for entry into the playoffs.

Here is the Cabrillo team outlook.

The quarterback

Blake Gregory was a decorated catcher for the 2023 Cabrillo baseball team. He was also the quarterback most of the season for the 2022 football team.

He will not play football this season, but the Conquistadores will still have the strong-armed Mattis at quarterback and, "We're very excited about him," said Fleming.

Mattis is in his second year on the varsity at that position but, "I suffered a broken collarbone the fourth, fifth game of the season last year," Mattis said.

The senior right-hander is fully healthy now, and ready to go.

"Last year it took me some time to adjust from baseball to football mode," as far as his throwing mechanics, Mattis said. "But this year, it came to me pretty quickly."

The running backs

Hawk and Lomeli-Juarez are ready to go.

The wide receivers

Jude Anderson led the team last year, with 48 receptions for 592 yards. He was second on the squad in touchdown receptions with three, and Anderson is back for his junior year. Andre Briscoe, a newcomer to the position at the varsity level, will be the other Cabrillo wide receiver.

The offensive linemen

The center is Jackson Castillo. The guards are Cole Higgs and Dominick Rojas. The tackles are Juan Cruz and Tyler Boneck, and the tight end is Carter Lecates. All except Cruz are seniors. Cruz is a junior.

The defense

Fleming said the starters are set, making Cabrillo one of the few area teams at press times with its starting offensive and defensive units determined.

The starting Cabrillo defensive linemen will be Chavez, Cruz and Higgs. The linebackers will be Lecates, Rojas, Limon-Juarez and Jackson Pendleton. The defensive backs will be Anderson, Isaac Rosas, Talon Pendleton and Elias Salguero.

Specialists

Fleming said Mattis will handle all the kicking and punting for the Conquistadores.

Coaching staff

The Cabrillo assistants are Danno Jacobson, Isaac Nuno, Jeff Mattis and Derek Aguilar.

Opening night

The Conquistadores will open at home against Santa Ynez Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Schedule outlook

Cabrillo opened with wins against Ojai Nordhoff and Nipomo in 2022 before faltering. This year, Cabrillo's non-league opponents are Santa Ynez, Nipomo and Lompoc. Santa Ynez and Lompoc qualified for the playoffs last year.

Cabrillo will again play its Ocean League slate of games against San Luis Obispo, Pioneer Valley, Templeton, Santa Maria, Atascadero and Morro Bay. This year Carpinteria, as opposed to Bakersfield Mira Monte in 2022, will be the Conqs' non-league opponent after their fourth league game.