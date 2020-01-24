Cabrillo makes 12 fourth quarter free throws, sinks Lompoc

Lompoc's girls were whistled for 17 fouls in the second half Friday night, and Cabrillo's girls cashed in during the fourth quarter.

The Conquistadores launched 18 fourth quarter free throws, made 12 and pulled away for a 44-31 win on Bryan Ayer Court in front of a capacity crowd at Lompoc's Paisola Pavilion in this Lompoc Valley rivalry game.

Cabrillo out-scored Lompoc 18-11 in the fourth quarter and 29-17 in the second half.

"It's been a little rough for us," Cabrillo's Maiya McIntyre said of her team's free throw shooting afterward.

"But we've been working a lot on it in practice. It's been getting better."

The Conquistadores' labor in practice on their foul shooting paid off, and Cabrillo finished a sweep of its home-and-home Channel League series with Lompoc to move to 12-9, 4-2. The Conquistadores beat the Braves 41-27 at Lompoc on Jan. 10.

"It feels good, yes," McIntyre said of her team's sweep of its big rival. "It's always going to be top competition when these teams play each other, and both teams play really hard."