The Cabrillo High School Performing Arts department will open its production of Larry Blamire’s “Robin Hood” with a pair of shows this weekend.
The play, an adaptation of the traditional Robin Hood tale, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. both Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday, Oct. 13. It will wrap up with shows at the same time on Friday, Oct. 19, and Saturday, Oct. 20. All performances will take place in the on-campus Little Theater, with doors set to open at 7 p.m. ahead of each show.
Tickets are $7 presale and $10 at the door. They are available at Wild West Pizza (1137 North H St.), Lompoc Valley Florist (1026 North H St.) and in the Cabrillo High Activities Office (4350 Constellation Road).
The show is a fast-paced drama full of entertaining characters and nail-biting sword fights, according to the Cabrillo High Performing Arts department. It is being produced by Cabrillo Choir and Theater teacher Jennifer Peterson, and directed by Rebecca Jones with technical direction by Lara Schmeiser.
“Once a peaceful English kingdom, Nottingham turns desperate under the increased taxes imposed by the new King John,” according to a Cabrillo High news release. “The Sheriff of Nottingham is tasked with imposing these new taxes. After a run-in with the sheriff, Robin Hood, his right hand man, Will, and Marian are on the sheriff's list after the death of a royal forester.
"During the search for Robin, the sheriff’s men raid a pub and kidnap the young Ellen Dierwald. Those who survived the sheriff’s raid stand together as the Merry Men and begin to undermine the sheriff by stealing his taxes and giving them to the poor. King John plots against his mother, Queen Eleanor, and makes plans to invade France.”
Additional characters include the pretentious Bishop of Hereford, Hilton the sheriff’s attendant, and Robin Hood’s cousin, the Prioress of Kirklees.
Marian, according to the school, is not a maiden in distress but, rather, a strong-willed and capable swordsperson. The show will also include the dependable band of Sherwood Foresters, a not-so-little ‘Little John,’ a spiteful Sheriff of Nottingham, the venomous King John and a Robin who only by chance finds himself a hero.
For more information, call Cabrillo High School at 805-742-2900.