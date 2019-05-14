Cabrillo High School will host its annual "Celebration of Learning" open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
The public is invited to visit the school, at 4350 Constellation Road, to view senior projects that will be on display throughout the campus. The on-campus aquarium will be open, and plants and yearbooks will be on sale throughout the evening.
During the aquarium open house, official plans and designs will be on display for the first time ever for the facility's upcoming renovation effort — the Interactive Tidepool Project, for which aquarium leaders are continuing to raise funds. Registration information will also be available for the aquarium’s upcoming summer camp.
For more information, call the school at 805-742-2900. For information on the aquarium open house, contact Aquarium Director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org or 805-742-2888.