Cabrillo High School celebrated its homecoming Friday night with the crowning of the king and queen and a small parade around Huyck Stadium.
The festivities, themed “A Waltz in Wonderland,” ramped up during halftime of the Conquistadores’ football game against visiting San Marcos High. The ceremony was highlighted by Maya Rodriguez being named homecoming queen, alongside homecoming king Christian Montoya Garcia.
Also riding in floats during the celebration were Class of 2022 prince Daniel Heath and princess Sway Castillo; Class of 2021 prince Tony Boneck and princess Rain Vogler; and Class of 2020 prince Cody James Corriveau and princess Antoinette Terrones.
The nominees for the Class of 2019 homecoming queen, in addition to Rodriguez, were Dezarae Hardeman, Hannah Kiblinger, Naomi Ledesma, Kailey McNamee, Alyssa Murray, Shelby Wuitschick and Paris Wynne.