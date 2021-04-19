Cabrillo High School crowned its 2021 homecoming king and queen during the final football game of the season Friday night.

Kaitlyn Wright was named queen, and Kaje Sanchez was chosen as king during the halftime ceremony at Huyck Stadium. Both are seniors.

They join the the rest of the homecoming court including Prince Holden Harper and Princess Naomi Wiley, Class of 2022; Prince Ryan Heidt and Princess Holly Harper, Class of 2023; and Prince Fred McCree and Princess Ava Nasr, Class of 2024.

Helping crown the new queen and king were 2019 King Cody James Corriveau and Senior Class President Kiara Ricci. Mary Rhodes, the 2019 queen, was unable to attend the ceremony.

Homecoming queen: Kaitlyn Wright

At Cabrillo, Wright has been involved in NHS, FBLA, the girls varsity volleyball and track teams.

Wright works three jobs while not at school, and a few months ago she volunteered regularly at the food pantry.

During quarantine, Wright's become more creative. She painted the walls in her room, customized pants and thrift-flipped clothes, saying it became her outlet. If quarantine had never happened, she doesn’t think she’d have had enough time to explore those interests.

Wright's plans after high school are to attend a nearby community college, either SBCC or Cuesta. Her major as of now is undecided.

Homecoming king: Kaje Sanchez

Sanchez has been involved in National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, the boys varsity basketball team and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

When he’s not on campus, Sanchez works at the grocery store as a bagger. During quarantine, Sanchez picked up the habit of putting together outfits and taking a picture of them so he knew what pieces of clothing went together.

After high school, Sanchez plans to attend Cal Poly and major in business administration.