The Cabrillo High School Aquarium will host a SeaQuest-themed open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the on-campus facility, 4350 Constellation Road.
The free event, which will be open to the community, is titled, “Exploring the Channel Islands.” It will feature a wide variety of activities about the islands’ natural history, biology, and aspects of Chumash life, including bead money, oral literature, and games. Visitors will also be able to play a Channel Islands board game, explore how kelp forest animals adapt to their habitats, and play an authentic Chumash game.
The aquarium’s ongoing projects and exhibits will also be on display. Swell shark eggs and moon jellies will be featured, along with the largest exhibition of jellies between Long Beach and Monterey. The aquarium’s new Interactive Tidepool Project will also be highlighted. Aquarium students and staff will be sharing information about the planned renovation.
After Wednesday, the next open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 24 and will celebrate Earth Day.
For more information, contact Aquarium Director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org or 805-742-2888. Regular aquarium updates can also be found on the Cabrillo High School Aquarium Facebook page and at www.cabrilloaquarium.org.