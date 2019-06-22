Her softball career may be done, but Sydney Townes can’t stay away from sports.
The next goal for the 2015 Cabrillo High grad, especially after experiencing the NCAA Division I softball world with the University of New Mexico, is landing a future job in sports management.
“I played sports my whole life – so I really want to stay with that,” Townes said while inside her former softball home on Friday: the Cabrillo High diamond.
Townes – who starred at CHS and Santa Barbara City College before graduating from UNM with a degree in business administration – plans to pursue a master’s degree in the sports management field through the University of San Francisco. She is set to begin classes at USF on July 10.
The outfielder saw action in 77 total games with the Lobos the past two seasons – starting in 61 of those contests. Before UNM, she starred at SBCC where her batting was .370 and .435 for two seasons.
She played on Lobo teams that struggled while going against a rigorous preseason schedule that featured the likes of Alabama and Florida – plus a Mountain West Conference realm that saw five of its nine teams winning between 36 to 39 games this past season, including conference champion Colorado State (39-12 overall).
She recalls how fast the NCAA game is compared to what she experienced down in Santa Barbara and at CHS.
“The pace of the game, I would say, is faster,” Townes said. “All the little things are way more important. All the little fundamentals that you don’t really think about because you’re always better than everybody in high school, they all come to play more. You have to do the little things right to win the game.”
But the CHS graduate, who also starred in girls soccer, doesn’t just look at the wins and losses as her memories of her sports career. She looks more at the character building that sports provides – persuading her interest in the sports management field.
“Every aspect of sports is good to help build a person, an athlete and even professionally it’s helped me because of the discipline you learn. Plus the accountability and team work,” Townes said.
Townes already developed her experience in handling day-to-day operations pertaining to sports management: Joining the non-profit organization the Lobo Club, the universities’ donor club.
“We hosted big athletic fundraiser events plus day-to-day stuff,” Townes said. “We made sure athletes had meal money when they traveled, we made sure coaches can pay the referees – and that stuff goes through the Lobo Club. I just worked the front and helped put on the events.
“Every sport is funneled through us. So say I would come and ask for donations from the community, we would take all those donations and then put it into the designated account,” Townes added, who worked with the Lobo Club for one whole semester before graduating from UNM in December of 2018.
While her days at Albuquerque are over, she believes her and the rest of the Lobo senior class have left the program in good standing.
“I think recruiting wise, it’s now gotten better,” Townes said. “The structure – how we lift, the competitiveness at practice – has changed.”
Now, Townes is mapping out her future and has one potential option after obtaining her master’s.
“I’m done playing. I hope one day I can coach,” Townes said. “I have knowledge I can give to other athletes.”
