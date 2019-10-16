The Cabrillo High School Aquarium will hold a "Sharktober" open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the on-campus facility.
At the free event, which will begin a half-hour earlier than usual, the students and staff at the aquarium will highlight sharks found in local waters. A variety of hands-on activities will lead to exploration of the animals, and the Cabrillo aquarium's very own swell sharks and horn sharks will be on exhibit. Student curators also will give feeding demonstrations throughout the evening for the sharks found in four different exhibits across the facility.
The aquarium’s ongoing projects and exhibits will be on display and the Interactive Tide Pool Project will be highlighted. Aquarium students and staff also will share information about the planned renovation.
For more information, contact Aquarium Director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org or 805-742-2888.