The Cabrillo High School Aquarium will hold a "Channel Drifters" open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the on-campus facility.
The free event will highlight all of the drifting animals found around the Channel Islands, from tiny plankton to delicate jellies. Activities will include brine shrimp microscope labs, clay plankton races, and a jellies craft for visitors of all ages. Student curators will also be giving feeding demonstrations throughout the evening for the largest collection of jellies on the Central Coast.
The aquarium’s ongoing projects and exhibits will be on display. The event will be the final open house of 2019, before the aquarium shuts down for the holidays and work begins on the first phase of the Interactive Tide Pool Project installation. Aquarium students and staff will share information about the planned renovation during the open house.
For more information, contact Aquarium Director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org or 805-742-2888.