C&D hosts annual holiday luncheon for financial, legal professionals

More than 60 financial and legal professionals attended the annual luncheon hosted by C&D llp, CPAs & Advisors on Dec. 16 at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang, a spokeswoman for the business said.

The Solvang accounting firm has hosted the event every year since 1994, and attendees included bankers, investment advisors, trust officers, lawyers and appraisers from leading firms in Santa Ynez Valley as well as other Central Coast communities.

A tax law update that provided an overview of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and key changes affecting individuals and businesses was presented by C&D partner Stephen Palmer and manager Kyle Gotcher.

In addition, Peter Rupert, director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, gave a presentation titled “Where are we? Growth and Business Cycles” that covered the overall state of the economy.

The event was opened by partner Verva Enoch, who introduced the staff and partners in attendance, and closed by partner Matthew Watson, who advised attendees to contact the firm for more information, visit the company’s website to find resources and sign up for the monthly eNewsletter.

C&D llp, established more than 50 years ago, is the largest firm of certified public accountants in Santa Ynez Valley and one of the largest in Santa Barbara County with 31 professionals, including 12 certified public accountants, the spokeswoman said.

