Santa Maria high schoolers looking to gain experience in the food service industry are invited to participate in a paid job exploration program through the city's Recreation and Parks Department and Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.
The program offers 12 weeks of paid hands-on training in cashiering, cooking and market retail in the new McClelland Street Market located within the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
Participants will also receive a food handler's certificate in connection with the program at the market, which serves beverages, prepackaged snacks and hot food items, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The program takes place weekdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 23. Applications are now open and are accepted on a rolling basis, van de Kamp said.
For more information about the application process, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center and the McClelland Street Market are located at 600 S. McClelland St.