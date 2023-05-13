During “The Great Resignation”, which dramatically shifted the balance of power in the employment relationship in favor of the employee, much of the focus on company culture was because it could lead to lower turnover. And, with employees so difficult to find, this just made business sense.
Despite the pendulum swinging back more to the center in terms of the relationship between people and the organizations for which they work, focusing on improving your workplace and culture still just makes good business sense, but for many more reasons than just lowering turnover.
To be sure that any work on company culture is laser focused on your employees, most successful organizations look at “employee engagement”.
Employee engagement is a function of the relationship between an organization and its employees. It's about improving your workplace and culture such that employees feel more connected and dedicated to your company's goals and values.
Employee engagement is based on trust, integrity, and communication between an organization and its members. Done right, the results are increased loyalty (lower turnover), increased productivity, better customer service, and, therefore, more profitability. Further, engaged employees become brand advocates.
Even in small businesses, companies are looking to increase employee engagement by improving the employee experience, offering increased flexibility in the relationship (not just offering remote or hybrid work), and embracing the technology to help employees collaborate, communicate, and receive feedback.
In terms of the experience of working for your company, employees want “human leadership” which is comprised of three components – authentic, empathetic, and adaptive. (Gartner HR Research Identifies Human Leadership as the Next Evolution of Leadership).
This implies improving communication and feedback by person-to-person interaction, ensuring that your leaders are trained on how to exhibit authentic and empathetic leadership, and ensuring that your HR policies support your leaders by allowing them to be flexible and adaptive.
In addition, there are a broad spectrum of software solutions which can enhance the employee experience, including performance management, survey/feedback, communications, and collaboration.
We recommend to our clients that they engage in coaching and leadership development for their leaders to help them integrate the concepts of “human leadership”.
In addition, we recommend a “culture audit” to quantify your workplace culture, so you can see how your employees are communicating and acting and how well your organization is reflecting its values.
Depending on the results of your audit, you can implement changes to policies and/or implement technologies so that your employees feel more connected and dedicated to your company’s goals and values (Gallup Workplace Survey re Employee Engagement).
Steve Wilner is the business development manager for Your People Professionals. Your People Professionals has been providing business owners throughout California with HR outsourcing and consulting services for over 35 years, including coaching and leadership development services.