During “The Great Resignation”, which dramatically shifted the balance of power in the employment relationship in favor of the employee, much of the focus on company culture was because it could lead to lower turnover. And, with employees so difficult to find, this just made business sense.

Despite the pendulum swinging back more to the center in terms of the relationship between people and the organizations for which they work, focusing on improving your workplace and culture still just makes good business sense, but for many more reasons than just lowering turnover.

To be sure that any work on company culture is laser focused on your employees, most successful organizations look at “employee engagement”.

Steve Wilner is the business development manager for Your People Professionals. Your People Professionals has been providing business owners throughout California with HR outsourcing and consulting services for over 35 years, including coaching and leadership development services. 

