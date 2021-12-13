Local businesses Mob Armor and The VegBoss have been recognized as the first honorees in the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month Program.
The Chamber launched the program this month in partnership with city leaders as a way to highlight the diverse array of businesses making significant contributions to the Santa Maria community.
The next 12 months of the program will focus on major manufacturers and women-owned businesses in the city. Every month, one business from each category will be recognized by the City Council.
"In the future, we'll concentrate on other categories, but we thought that these two are a great place to start this program, as they will help our community understand the diversity of business types, sizes and industry that exist in Santa Maria," said Chamber CEO Glenn Morris.
At the Dec. 7 City Council meeting, city leaders recognized the two featured businesses for the month of December — full-service produce house The VegBoss, owned by Kim Cordova, and local manufacturer Mob Armor, owned by Trevor Orrick.
The VegBoss provides specialized services to produce distributors in the United States, Canada and Mexico and was established in 2018. The business also works closely with food banks throughout the state to provide produce and offers scholarships to local migrant farmworker and military families.
"I'm honored for this first recognition as a female business owner," Cordova said. "I want to be a strong, independent business owner, a female leader for others to follow."
Mob Armor started in San Luis Obispo before moving to Santa Maria in 2015 and creates technology accessories such as tablet and phone mounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the business pivoted to making face shields for local dentists' offices.
Orrick said city leaders were encouraging and welcoming to Mob Armor when they made their move to Santa Maria.
"We can tell you that we looked at a lot of other towns, and they didn't have the same ethos. It was real refreshing to come to Santa Maria," Orrick said. "We hope to make you guys proud of us."
Featured businesses are chosen by the Chamber of Commerce. Residents can nominate a local businesses for the program or find more information by contacting Molly Schiff at molly@santamaria.com or 805-925-2403, ext. 816.