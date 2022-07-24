Unemployment crept up a bit in June over the May rate in Santa Barbara County, as it did for the state as a whole as well as nationwide, with Santa Maria recording the highest rate in the county, according to preliminary figures released this week by the California Labor Market Information Division.

The county’s rate was 2.8%, up from May’s revised rate of 2.4% but still far lower than the 6.2% reported in June 2021, based on the statistics provided by the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.

That’s also lower than California’s rate of 4%, which was up from the revised May rate of 3.5%, and the national rate of 3.8%, which was an increase from the 3.4% reported in the revised May statistics.

0
0
0
0
0